Boulder International Film Festival’s Adventure Film Program returning in March

BOULDER — The Boulder International Film Festival, set for March 13-16, will again include its Adventure Film Program, which highlights films and shorts about outdoor, action and adventure sports, anything from climbing to skiing to skateboarding.

The centerpiece of the program is a screening of “Champions of the Golden Valley,” a film about a ski race in Afghanistan directed by Ben Sturgulewski and produced by Katie Stjernholm, both Coloradans.

﻿“We call the mountains outside of Boulder home and can’t wait to share this unique mountain story with our community at the Boulder International Film Festival,” Stjernholm said in a prepared statement. “Champions of the Golden Valley shows how sport can bridge divides, cultures, and value systems — a message that feels incredibly timely. We’re incredibly excited to bring this film to Boulder and believe that festival audiences will resonate with this story steeped in resilience and hope.”

