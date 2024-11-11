CU: Colorado’s quantum workforce could hit 10K within decade

BOULDER — Colorado’s quantum economy employs about 3,000 workers, experts estimate, but that figure could more than triple to about 10,000 within the coming decade.

In preparation for that (quantum) leap in employment opportunities, the University of Colorado’ CUbit Quantum Initiative, along with support from partners including Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, recently published a report establishing a workforce roadmap for the emerging industry.

“Colorado is home to one of the best workforces in the nation, and this comprehensive quantum roadmap will guide our efforts to prepare skilled workers across the state for the opportunities to come,” OEDIT executive director Eve Lieberman said in a prepared statement. “This is a key step to connect Coloradans to good-paying jobs and ensure our state continues to lead the way developing this transformational, next generation technology.”

CU’s workforce report comes on the heels of a major win this summer for Colorado’s quantum industry: The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Tech Hub program granted Elevate Quantum, a nonprofit consortium of about 70 stakeholders who represent industry, academia, capital and laboratories in Colorado and New Mexico, a Phase 2 Tech Hub designation that unlocked $127 million in state and federal funds, which are expected to generate several billion more dollars of private investment in the region’s quantum industry.

“The recent designation of Colorado and the Mountain West as (a U.S. Economic Development Administration) Tech Hub accelerates the need for a comprehensive education and workforce training strategy, and we are eager to enhance this plan through our collaboration with Elevate Quantum,” said Scott Sternberg, executive director of CUbit, the University of Colorado’s interdisciplinary hub dedicated to the advancement and commercialization of quantum technology.

Quantum theory attempts to explain the behavior of matter at atomic and subatomic levels. Because quantum computers take advantage of special properties of quantum systems such as superposition, their computing power and speed is exponentially greater than a traditional computer.

Applications of quantum science could revolutionize the way that humans discover new drug therapies, map the cosmos, protect sensitive data, combat climate change and maybe even discover new forms of life in deep space.

The Boulder Valley — with the world-class University of Colorado Boulder physics department, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and JILA (formerly known as the Joint Institute for Laboratory Astrophysics) — has become, over the past three decades or so, the epicenter of quantum research.

Quantum Information, Science, and Technology (QIST)

“Despite the recent percolation of programs and increased attention on Colorado’s quantum assets, a more comprehensive focus on workforce development is essential, building on and aligning with the strategies proposed by Elevate Quantum,” CU’s report said. “… Perhaps one of the most critical opportunities to grow the (Quantum Information, Science, and Technology, or QIST,) workforce is by removing barriers in communicating with the broader community about opportunities QIST will offer.”

The report identifies five subsectors within the QIST ecosystem: quantum sensors, networking and communication, computing hardware, algorithms and applications, enabling technologies.

There are also a number of quantum-adjacent industries in the region, including semiconductor development and production, advanced manufacturing, aerospace and avionics, biosciences and pharmaceutical production, information technology and cybersecurity, telecommunications, and high performance computing.

“At the heart of Colorado’s quantum workforce development lies education. Universities across the state have been proactive in establishing programs tailored to quantum science and engineering. Institutions such as the Colorado School of Mines, the University of Colorado campuses, and Colorado State University host academic programs focused on quantum computing, quantum materials, quantum sensing, and quantum communication, as well as strong physics and engineering curricula,” the report said. “These programs not only provide students with theoretical knowledge, but also offer hands-on experiences through laboratory courses, research opportunities, extracurricular engagements, certification and microcredential opportunities, and internships, preparing them for careers in the quantum industry. Regional community colleges have also begun to offer unique certificate programs including Front Range Community College’s Optics & Photonics Program.”

Despite their prominence, Colorado’s institutions of higher education aren’t producing enough quantum workers to meet demand.

“It is estimated that the national quantum industry growth rate outpaces qualified graduate supply, with an 18% annual growth in QIST demand versus a 3% rise in graduates,” CU’s report said. “Despite the recent percolation of programs and increased attention towards Colorado’s quantum assets, a more comprehensive focus on workforce development is essential.”

The workforce report offers a number of recommendations. These include:

Immediately create a set of measurable and trackable metrics needed to evaluate workforce-development progress.

Formulate a baseline on the current status of the regional quantum economy.

Regularly convene a group of quantum-education and workforce-development professionals and stakeholders expressly tasked with addressing statewide quantum workforce initiatives.

“By fostering strategic alignment, investing in targeted skill building, and maintaining rigorous assessment practices, the region can cultivate a diverse and capable quantum workforce that drives future innovation,” the report said.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2024 BizWest Media LLC.

