Timnath breaks ground on Pulse broadband project

Participating in a breaking-ground ceremony for Pulse municipal broadband service in Timnath on Tuesday are, from left: Dan Oddson, project manager at Colorado Boring Co.; Nathan Hoppel of Ditesco Project and Construction Services; Earl Smith, senior civil engineer for the Town of Timnath; Timnath mayor Robert Axmacher; Pulse broadband manager Brieana Reed-Harmel; and Justin Stone, public works director for the Town of Timnath. Photo courtesy Town of Timnath

TIMNATH — The Town of Timnath has officially broken ground on a $20 million broadband infrastructure project in partnership with Pulse, a 6-year-old communications utility owned by the City of Loveland that delivers high-speed Internet, wifi, PulseTV and voice services across Northern Colorado.

Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of a multi-year initiative to bring fast, reliable internet to Timnath residents and businesses.

The ceremony featured remarks from Timnath mayor Robert Axmacher, Pulse broadband manager Brieana Reed-Harmel and Timnath public works director Justin Stone. Each highlighted the long-term benefits of the partnership, emphasizing how critical high-speed internet is to Timnath’s future growth and success.

“Pulse was founded to meet the growing demand for quality internet in Northern Colorado,” Reed-Harmel said. “We’re thrilled to bring our services to Timnath, helping the community thrive with reliable, high-speed connections that are essential for business, education and everyday life.”

The town selected Pulse as its broadband provider following a feasibility study and letter-of-intent process. The project was solidified through an intergovernmental agreement approved at the Aug. 8, 2023, Timnath Town Council meeting and funded through the town’s capital improvement funds.

Fort Collins-based Ditesco Project and Construction Services will manage the construction project, working alongside subcontractors Colorado Boring Co. in Fort Collins, OnTrac in Loveland and Backbone Fiber Systems LLC in Berthoud. The companies will lead all central office and outside plant operations, including the installation of telecommunications huts and the construction of feeder and distribution networks.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pulse will return 25% of gross internet income to the Town of Timnath, equating to a 2% to 6% return on capital investment over 20 to 30 years. Full payback is projected within 26 years.

“This project is about more than just internet access,” Timnath town manager Aaron Adams said in a prepared statement. “It’s an investment in our future, ensuring that we have the infrastructure in place to support economic growth, attract new residents and businesses, and improve quality of life for everyone in Timnath.”

The project’s planning phase began earlier this year, focusing on design, pre-construction and

permitting efforts. Network construction, including service installation and testing, has begun. The first phase of construction is expected to take between six and nine months.

Residents and businesses wishing to learn more about Pulse’s services can visit PulseFiber.org, and can sign up for Pulse construction updates in Timnath at PulseFiber.org/Timnath.