Westminster removes ‘acting’ tag from city manager Andrews with new contract

WESTMINSTER — Jody Andrews is now officially Westminster’s city manager.

Formerly the deputy city manager and serving as the acting city manager since July, Andrews was offered and accepted a contract to take over the city’s top unelected job during Monday night’s Westminster City Council meeting.

“Thank you for saying yes,” Westminster Mayor Nancy McNally said to Andrews during Monday’s hearing. “… You will create a seamless transition — you already have. … You know what this council needs, you know where we need some help.”

Andrews’ annual salary, according to his contract, is $335,000. He will also receive a $500 monthly car allowance.

His employment period is for an “undetermined period of time until terminated,” a Westminster memo said.

During the recruitment process, Andrews was the sole finalist identified for the city manager position.

Andrews took over leadership of city government this summer after the July resignation of Mark Freitag, who had served as Westminster’s city manager since 2022. No reason was given for Freitag’s resignation.