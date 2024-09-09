Main Street Mat leaders to be inducted into Boulder County Business Hall of Fame

Andrew and Kurt Quillen and Daniel Vonalt of Main Street Mat Co. Courtesy Boulder County Business Hall of Fame

LONGMONT — Andrew and Kurt Quillen and Daniel Vonalt, leaders of Longmont’s Main Street Mat Co., are among nine individuals to be inducted into the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame.

The hall’s Class of 2024 will be honored Sept. 18 at the Jewish Community Center, 6007 Oleg Ave. in Boulder. Other inductees include Philip DiStefano, Ann Cooper, Carol and Harvey Yoakum, Dr. Tom Cech and Clair Beckmann.

Founded in 1895 as City Steam Laundry, the company became Model Laundry Co. after a merger in 1911.It was purchased in 1954 by Leonard Faucett, Daniel Vonalt’s father. Kurt Quillen’s father Ed was general manager. Kurt Quillen, the firm’s engineer, and Daniel Vonalt joined the company in 1968 and 1971, respectively. Under Faucett’s leadership, the company first offered rental floor mats.

Daniel Vonalt, now the company’s president emeritus, purchased Model Laundry in 1980, then decided in 1998 to focus the business on floor-mat rental and the company name was changed to Main Street Mat Co. Kurt Quillen’s son Andrew, who came to the firm in 2004 and is now its president, began purchasing the business in 2011.

For more than a century, Main Street Mat has been a leader in business innovations, including automated material handling systems, water reuse and wastewater treatment. In the 1990s, it installed a co-generation system that produces all its electricity and hot water, allowing Main Street Mat to get rid of its boiler and reduce its energy costs. The company effectively produces three times the electricity that it uses, and recently has been selling its excess energy to the City of Longmont. Its wastewater-discharge system persuaded the federal Environmental Protection Agency to deregulate the company.

In 2008 it was certified Green by certified Green by Partners for a Clean Environment (PACE).

Tickets for the induction ceremony are available at www.halloffamebiz.com.