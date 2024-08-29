2024 Women of Distinction – Melanie Woolman

President and CEO

United Way of Weld County

What’s your proudest moment either personally or professionally?

I have wanted to work in a nonprofit since 6th grade, so to be selected as the President & CEO of United Way has been an incredible honor and one that I am humbled by. Every single day I hear about ways that our staff is helping the community and to be able to lead our organization so that they can continue to do this good work is an honor.

How do you like to unwind?

With two children under 3 years old, truly unwinding is rare. But, I find small ways every day – whether it is listening to music or going on a walk with the family. It’s important to get a break and focus your brain on something other than work.

Who is your mentor or role model?

I’ve had many over the years, and I try to learn equally from the people that I’m surrounded by during different periods of my life. A current mentor and friend of mine is Lyle, United Way of Weld County’s Chief Operating Officer. He was the one who hired me and, for the last 10 years has helped to guide and inspire me. In fact – he was the person who ultimately persuaded me to apply for the President & CEO role. I’m grateful that we get to work together so closely to help fulfill the mission.

What’s ahead for you personally or professionally?

I’m committed to United Way for the time being – we just launched a Strategic Plan and I really believe in the vision and goals that we’ve set out to achieve!