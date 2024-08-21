Antech opens R&D lab at former Heska facility

LOVELAND — Antech Diagnostics Inc., the North American arm of Mars Petcare, opened a research and development hub last week at 4550 Byrd Drive in Loveland.

Work on the facility project was initiated by Loveland-based veterinary products supplier Heska Corp. more than two years ago, before it was acquired for $1.3 billion in June 2023 by Mars Inc., the privately held umbrella company that operates brands such as M&M’s candies and Pedigree pet food. After the acquisition, the site was redesigned to support a larger, more varied operating plan to create a collaborative workspace, according to statements issued by Antech.

About 140 employees work in the Loveland facility now, the company said, and it is recruiting for “a number of open positions.”

SPONSORED CONTENT The possibilities are endless at Sutherlands Lumber and Design Gallery Learn why Sutherlands Lumber & Design Gallery has been a cornerstone of Fort Collins’ home improvement community for over 30 years.

A spokesperson told BizWest on Wednesday that Antech closed the longtime Heska facility at 3760 Rocky Mountain Ave. in May and moved employees into the Byrd Drive building. It still is operating under the Heska name but is transitioning to Antech branding, she said. A telephone call to the facility Wednesday was answered with the Heska name.

The facility houses the R&D lab as well as customer support, operations, warehouse, fulfillment, sales enablement, marketing and other support functions, the company said.

Allercept, Antech’s allergy-medication business, is also headquartered at the Loveland site, as is its veterinary diagnostics laboratory.

“Our mission is to improve pet health outcomes through innovative solutions that transform how veterinary professionals and pet owners predict, diagnose and monitor wellness and disease,” the company statement said. Noting its more than $15 million investment in building out the facility, it added, “We are very excited about the move to Loveland as it represents a huge financial investment to the business.”