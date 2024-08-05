 August 5, 2024

BizWest TV: Colorado’s Most Important Water Issue

James Eklund and Chris Wood at 2024 Confluence
James Eklund, a water attorney and member at Sherman & Howard, and a moderator at BizWest’s Confluence Water Conference Aug. 1, 2024, explains how global events like the war on Ukraine can affect U.S. commodities markets, necessitating a healthy domestic agricultural industry and the need for strong water policy west of the Mississippi to fuel that market.

Christopher Wood
