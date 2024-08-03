Stewart & Hanrahan Golf Invitational raises $32K for WomenGive

FORT COLLINS — A local golf tournament raised more than $32,000 for WomenGive, a United Way of Larimer County program that provides support and financial assistance through child care scholarships to single mothers pursuing postsecondary education.

More than 120 players teed off at the Ptarmigan Country Club on June 24 for the third annual Stewart & Hanrahan Golf Invitational. Over the past three years, the tournament has raised more than $60,000 for WomenGive.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who worked so hard to execute and participate in this event,” Laura Moritz, event manager for United Way of Larimer County, said in a written statement. “Thanks to everyone’s efforts and generosity, the funds raised will provide up to eight childcare scholarships, making a meaningful difference in the lives of families in our community.”

The golf tournament included a long putt contest, closest to the pin contest, betting hole, dinner and award presentation to top scores.

Volunteers helping with the event included Colorado State University volleyball players, who helped set up the event, pass out snacks, collect donations and run on-course games.

Sponsors included Ace Hardware of Fort Collins, Adams Bank & Trust, Allen Service, Breeze Thru Car Wash, Country Financial, Davidson Gebhardt, Glacier Creek Dental, Dominos, Gowan, High Country Beverage, Minuteman Press, New Horizons Travel, Scheels, Hot Corner Concepts, Waypoint Bank, Markley Motors, Human Bean Northern Colorado, VEI Global and The Picklr.

The tournament was co-founded by John and Connie Hanrahan and Scott Stewart. Stewart is a Colorado native and an avid golfer. He has worked as a mortgage professional for more than 23 years, currently working for Bank of Colorado.

John Hanrahan is a retired PGA professional and worked as the head golf professional at the Fort Collins Country Club for 25 years. He made the transition to real estate in 2015. Connie Hanrahan is a charter member of WomenGive and owns Mantooth Co., the marketing company that helped execute the event.