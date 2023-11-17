Collegiate Peaks Bank financing Hoedown Hill

FORT COLLINS – The Fort Collins office of Collegiate Peaks Bank, a division of Glacier Bancorp, has provided $9.75 million in financing to the new Hoedown Hill winter recreation area in Windsor.

Friday’s announcement follows the bank’s recent expansion into the Northern Colorado market by opening a branch in June at 2002 Caribou Drive.

Hoedown Hill, a 12-acre sledding, tubing, skiing and snowboarding area, will open this year adjacent to the RainDance National Resort and Golf property in Windsor. It will have four conveyor lifts, three of which are fully enclosed and enhanced with lights and audio. It will also offer 10 tubing lanes, including a nearly 1,200-foot-long run, skiing, snowboarding, a ski and ride school, MoonBikes and two terrain parks.

“We’re very excited to provide the financing for this tremendous and unique venue in Northern Colorado,” said David Fritzler, Northern Colorado regional president for Collegiate Peaks Bank, in a prepared statement. “We have a tremendous, fantastic team of banking professionals who are working closely with businesses throughout the region and helping them to achieve their goals, and we’re honored to be associated with this project.

Martin Lind, president of the Windsor-based Water Valley Co., which announced the project in October, said that “to dream of and then actually pull off a wild vision like Hoedown Hill takes an

incredibly creative and bold team, and the same goes for our lender, Collegiate Peaks Bank. “Our relationship and experience couldn’t have been better, and to say they worked hard and creatively to find a solution for us is an understatement. We just can’t say enough about this fantastic lender and their willingness to listen, then act.”

Hoedown Hill will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1910 Marina Drive in Windsor. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted for guest-service agents, greeters, tubing attendants and lift operators. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

Lind told BizWest on Friday that Hoedown Hill will likely hold a soft opening in December and a grand opening in January, depending on weather conditions.

The site is being developed by Water Valley, which also manages the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles, the 18-hole RainDance National Golf Course and the 27-hole Pelican Lakes golf courses, the Grillhouse & Sand Bar at Pelican Lakes, Ted’s Sweetwater Grill, The Marina at Water Valley and other retail, commercial and residential projects in the area.

Lind also has proposed a nearby hotel and water park.

Founded in 1987 in Buena Vista, Collegiate Peaks Bank was acquired by Glacier Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: GBCI), headquartered in Kalispell, Montana, in 2018.