Cheyenne lands $800M data center and high-tech jobs

CHEYENNE — Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq: META) will build an $800 million data center in Cheyenne that is expected to bring close to 1,100 jobs — mostly during construction of the facility — to the area.

The 715,000-square-foot data center will be located on a 960-acre parcel of land in the High Plains Business Park and is expected to go online in 2027. It will be Meta’s 25th such center, bringing the infrastructure that helps bring Meta’s technologies, including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads, to life, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to make Cheyenne our new home, and committed to playing a positive role here and investing in the community’s long-term vitality,” Brad Davis, director of data center community and economic development at Meta, said in the release. “Wyoming stood out as an outstanding location for our newest data center thanks to its great access to infrastructure and energy, deep pool of talent, and amazing community partners. Our thanks go out to all of our partners that have helped get us here.”

Cheyenne has been a data center hub for more than 12 years. Microsoft opened its first center there in 2012, and by 2021, announced two more on the way. Another carrot that Wyoming has is a set of incentives for data centers. Colorado has no incentives for such companies.

While the project is a boon for Cheyenne, the area is considered a part of Northern Colorado’s commuting radius. Such high-tech jobs could be tempting enough to draw additional applicants from Northern Colorado. It may also be a job creator for construction contractors looking to staff big projects.

“Construction jobs … are good, and there’s no shortage of need for construction jobs,” Rich Werner, CEO of Upstate Colorado Economic Development, said in response to the news.

The center will be staffed with about 100 positions at full buildout.

Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development organization for Cheyenne and Laramie County, began assisting Meta in 2019. “After having worked with Meta for over five years, we look forward to officially having them in Cheyenne and the state of Wyoming,” Cheyenne LEADS CEO Betsey Hale said in the release. “Meta will provide quality jobs, great benefits and be a contributing member of the community.”

“There is no doubt about it: This is a win for Wyoming and will strengthen the local economy,” Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said in the news release. “This announcement is a testament to our business-friendly climate, and our commitment to innovation and developing a resilient workforce. We’re grateful for Meta’s investment and partnership.”