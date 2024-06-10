Canadian energy-storage firm Hydrostor selects Denver for US HQ
DENVER — Hydrostor USA Holdings Inc., the U.S. arm of a Canadian company that builds facilities to store renewable energy has decided to open a United States headquarters in downtown Denver.
The company, which is based in Toronto, will have about 30 workers in Colorado, according to a Denver Post report.
