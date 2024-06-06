Colorado trade office names director of innovation

Laura Rodriguez

DENVER — The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade has named Chief Strategy Officer Laura Rodriguez to the newly created position as director of innovation ecosystems. In addition to her strategy duties, she will coordinate efforts to cultivate sustainable and inclusive ecosystems and work to enhance Colorado’s reputation as a hub for successful startups and thriving businesses, according to a news release.

“Laura’s extensive experience fostering business innovation, understanding of economic trends, and proven track record of success at OEDIT make her a perfect fit for this role. Laura’s leadership will be critical to ensuring Colorado remains a leading destination for innovation and entrepreneurship, and accelerates our national and global competitiveness,” Eve Lieberman, executive director of OEDIT, said in the release.

Rodriguez will lead officewide projects to promote innovation and entrepreneurship and support the continued success of statewide and regional technology hubs.

Over the last year, OEDIT has played a key role in supporting Colorado consortiums that have successfully secured federal recognition and funding to advance strategic industries, including the Elevate Quantum Tech Hub and the Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine, the release stated. The Colorado Economic Development Commission also designated funding to support the first development of Colorado Tech Hubs. In her new role, Rodriguez will support OEDIT’s continued efforts to advance the state’s leadership in these key technology areas while strengthening the partnerships and ecosystems crucial to their success, the release stated.

“It’s a privilege to support Colorado’s economic growth. I look forward to collaborating with OEDIT and the startup community to implement projects that will raise awareness of our proven programs and increase investment to Colorado’s businesses,” Rodriguez said in the release.

Rodriguez was born and raised in Denver. She holds a B.A. in international relations from the University of Colorado Boulder, and an M.A. in international economics from Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies.