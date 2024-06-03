Editorial: Northern Colorado drives population growth in state

Northern Colorado continues to lead the state in population growth, with Weld County adding more new residents than any other county in the state — again.

Weld added 9,176 new residents from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, No. 1 in the state. The county also topped the state in residents added since April 1, 2020, at 30,455.

Larimer County ranked No. 5 in those two time frames, with one-year growth of 3,194 and growth of 11,697 since April 1, 2020.

Broomfield ranked No. 10 statewide in one-year growth, adding 665 residents, and No. 7 in residents added since April 1, 2020, at 2,755.

Boulder County lost population in those time frames, according to the latest estimates. The county saw a one-year decline of 508 residents and a loss of 3,928 since 2020.

Boulder County’s higher real estate prices have contributed to its population decline in recent years and drove growth into neighboring counties. “Drive ’til you qualify’ is a familiar mantra for homebuyers, with individuals unable to afford the sky-high prices of Boulder or Louisville shifting their attention eastward to Weld County or northward toward Larimer County.

Northern Colorado also claimed half of the fastest-growing communities in the state in the latest census estimates, not only for larger communities above 20,000 in population but also when all towns are considered.

Windsor, in fact, added more new residents than any other community in the three-year span. The town, which straddles Larimer and Weld counties, added 7,637 new residents from April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2023, reaching a population of 40,349.

And it’s not just residents who are finding opportunities across county lines. Businesses, too, increasingly are shifting their attention to more-affordable real estate prices in Larimer and Weld counties.

Greeting-card company Leanin’ Tree is moving its longtime headquarters from Boulder’s Gunbarrel neighborhood to Mead.

Boulder-based Bobo’s Oat Bars chose Loveland for a 123,000-square-foot bakery.

Agilent Technologies opened a Frederick operation several years ago and now is in the midst of a $725 million expansion of that facility.

Many more examples abound.

This level of growth in Larimer and Weld counties brings us to a familiar request: more planning and collaboration among communities in the region.

Transportation improvements along Interstate 25 have resulted from just such regional collaboration, with business organizations and local governments spurring federal and state investments.

Similar initiatives are needed in terms of water supply, health care, housing, open space and regional planning, reducing the danger of duplicative services and developments.

Larimer and Weld counties will continue to grow. Planning for that growth should be paramount.

Windsor tops state in population growth