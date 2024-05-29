The Group hires Paul Hunter as its employing broker

FORT COLLINS — The Group Inc. Real Estate has hired Paul Hunter to serve as the company’s employing broker.

“Paul Hunter brings a wealth of experience as an employing broker to The Group,” Brandon Wells, the company’s president, said in a written statement. “Paul has served as an employing broker/managing broker for more than 14 years of his 19-year career in real estate. We could not be more excited about bringing someone with his professionalism, care for the community, and industry knowledge to our team.” He began his new position on May 20.

“I am thrilled to be a part of The Group Real Estate and am eager to contribute to its already stellar reputation,” Hunter said. “I look forward to upholding The Group’s exceptional culture and service standards and leveraging my 19 years of selling experience to further elevate our competitiveness in the marketplace.”

Hunter was the 2015 chair of the Fort Collins Board of Realtors, a director for FCBR from 2012-2015, and was the organization’s Young Professional of the Year in 2013. He served as district vice chairman for the Northeast District of the Colorado Association of Realtors in 2017.

Hunter grew up in the mountains west of Boulder and moved to Fort Collins in 2001. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and real estate from Colorado State University.