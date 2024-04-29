Epic River, Zero Circle integrate digital platforms

FORT COLLINS — Epic River LLC, a Fort Collins-based lending-as-a-service platform, has teamed with Zero Circle Inc., based in New York, to integrate the companies’ digital platforms as a way to accelerate the process of securing green financing.

The collaboration brings together Epic River’s platform, which connects financial institutions with lending opportunities, and Zero Circle’s green finance marketplace, designed to streamline access to green capital for mid-tier organizations.

Epic River’s platform supports online applications, electronic signing, and remote ID verification and notarization, and now will deliver qualified green financing opportunities to its network of community bank and credit union lenders.

Zero Circle has developed a platform that automates the sustainability evaluations and reporting for small- and medium-sized businesses, simplifying their access to green financing.

The integration is expected to facilitate a more-efficient loan application process for those seeking green financing, the companies said in a press release.

For customers seeking either traditional or green financing, Zero Circle will refer loan opportunities to community financial institutions or to a network of more than 2,000 participating lenders through Epic River’s lending platform.

“Our mission is to empower community banks and credit unions with new loan opportunities to fuel their growth,” Jeff Grobaski, founder and CEO of Epic River, said in a prepared statement. “Collaborating with Zero Circle enables us to now offer a new solution with an exceptional suite of tools and resources to help our network of lenders tap into the high-growth green financing market. Our alliance reinforces our dedication to deliver innovative solutions that enable financial institutions to support the customers and communities they serve.”