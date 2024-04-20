Matthews House launches Shelter Drive Initiative

FORT COLLINS — The Matthews House, a nonprofit that provides programs and services to youth and families in Northern Colorado, has launched its annual Shelter Drive Initiative, aimed at supporting at-risk youth in the region.

From April 15 to April 29, community members are encouraged to provide essential items and support to those in need.

The Matthews House in 2024 is expanding its services to assist youth experiencing homelessness, with new locations in Loveland (opening winter 2024) and Fort Collins.

The nonprofit’s current facility in Fort Collins, which is open for day drop-ins, provides resources and support for youth, and is in need of supplies, including:

Shoes (Sizes: female 5-9, male 9-11).

Underwear (all sizes for both females and males).

Bras and nursing bras.

Socks.

Gloves/hats.

Hygiene essentials (e.g., toothbrushes, deodorants, feminine hygiene products).

Additionally, the organization is accepting gently used items and gift cards to provide flexibility for essential purchases:

Gift cards: King Soopers, Walmart, Visa.

Clear plastic bags.

Duffel bags and backpacks.

Rechargeable hand warmers.

Phones and headphones.

Camping utensil kits

Sleeping bags and packable blankets.

Headlamps and sunshades for car.

Tents.

Collapsible water bottles.

Dog food.

Foldable water/food containers.

Solar chargers and charging cords.

Solar charging stations and charging boxes.

Coats and shower shoes.

Community members can drop off donations at the following locations between April 15 and April 29:

High Country Beverage: 4200 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Johnstown.

Re/Max Advanced: 1018 Centre Ave., Fort Collins.

Fort Collins Nursery: 2121 E Mulberry St., Fort Collins.

AlphaGraphics: 1246 Denver Ave., Loveland, CO

Items also may be purchased directly from the nonprofit’s Amazon Wishlist.

For more information visit https://www.thematthewshouse.org/donation-drive/