Knoll named interim CEO at Canvas CU after Marksberry resigns

DENVER — Colleen Knoll, chief financial officer at Canvas Credit Union since 2012, has been named interim CEO there after Todd Marksberry resigned as president and CEO on Tuesday.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Todd for his dedicated leadership and service, and outstanding contributions to the success of Canvas Credit Union,” said Tom Lash, Canvas’ board chair, in a prepared statement released Friday. “Throughout Todd’s nearly nine years of leadership, he played an integral role in fostering the credit union’s growth and deepening its commitment to serving the community.”

Knoll’s previous work included a role as a financial regulator for the State of Colorado. She earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Wyoming and a master’s in business administration from the University of Colorado Denver.

“We are excited about the future of Canvas Credit Union and the opportunities that lie ahead,” she said. “Our dedicated team is ready to embrace these changes and work together to ensure the continued prosperity of our members and the communities we serve.”

The credit union has more than $4.5 billion in assets and more than 297,000 members. Many of its 35 branches are in Northern Colorado, including five in Fort Collins and one each in Brighton, Broomfield, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor.