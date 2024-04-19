Colorado unemployment rate rose in March as national rate fell

DENVER — Colorado’s adjusted unemployment rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point in March to 3.7%, according to data released Friday by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

While still lower than the national jobless rate of 3.8% for the month, Colorado’s figure is moving in the opposite direction. The national unemployment rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point from February to March.

In the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, Boulder and Larimer counties posted an unemployment rate of 3.5% last month. Broomfield County’s rate was 3.7% and Weld County’s was 4.1%.

“Over the year, the average workweek for all Colorado employees on private nonfarm payrolls decreased from 33.1 to 32.7 hours, while average hourly earnings grew from $35.14 to $37.77, over three dollars more than the national average hourly earnings of $34.69,” according to a CDLE report.