Weld diaper charity seeks a change

GREELEY — After nearly three years in its location and more than one million diapers distributed throughout Weld County, United Way of Weld County’s Covering Weld Diaper Bank is seeking a new location.

Established in 2020 with pandemic-related resources and now supported with funds from the state of Colorado, foundations and individual donors, the diaper bank provides diapers, wipes, rash cream and other supplies to 15 member organizations in various parts of the county. It functions much like a food bank.

“Beginning in summer 2021, Richmark Companies allowed United Way staff free use of a building in downtown Greeley for diaper bank activities,” Amelia Ritchhart, family

SPONSORED CONTENT How Platte River Power Authority is accelerating its energy transition Platte River Power Authority, the community-owned wholesale electricity provider for Northern Colorado, has a history of bold initiatives.

support coordinator at United Way, said in a prepared statement. “I am so thankful to Richmark for this, as are the children and their grownups. Now we are looking for a different space that will serve diaper needs just as well as what we are using. We have money to pay for rent but will likely need some amount of in-kind donation to get the right location.”

A 3,500- to 5,000-square-foot building or part of a structure is needed, with all the space on one floor. Since the diaper bank mobilizes many volunteers, the location needs to be heated and have a restroom. Because the diaper bank buys in bulk at a discount from national suppliers, the building should have a loading dock-like area that can accommodate semi-tractor truck deliveries. The location could be in a warehouse or similar area in or near Evans, Greeley, Windsor, La Salle, Eaton, Johnstown or Milliken.

“Throughout the county at all of our locations, every month we have families that need the diapers just to get by, financially and emotionally,” said Carolyn Valencia, a librarian in the High Plains Library District. “Plus, our parents and caregivers getting diapers helps them to stay in the workforce, as many child-care providers can’t accept our youngest children unless the parents provide the diapers.”

In addition to the library district, other diaper bank members and distributors include Aims Community College, Immigrant and Refugee Center of Northern Colorado, Weld County WIC, and the Weld County Department of Human Services.

Anyone who knows of a likely space or has a location available is asked to contact Lyle Smith-Graybeal at Lyle@UnitedWay-Weld.org or 970-304-6163.