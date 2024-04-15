Son taking over as CEO at Koelbel & Co.

DENVER — Carl Koelbel has been named CEO at Koelbel & Co., taking over Buz Koelbel, who has led the Denver-based real estate development and investment company for nearly five decades and will transition into the role of executive leadership advisor.

“It has been my greatest reward in life to serve as the President and CEO of Koelbel for the last four decades and I truly relished the complete journey, whether it be the tumultuous downturns or the unprecedented growth and change,” Buz Koelbel said in a prepared statement. “But the time has come to take a step back from the day-to-day operations and hand that responsibility over to Carl and the highly capable next generation to lead Koelbel into the future.”

Carl Koelbel, a graduate of the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business, joined the family business 14 years ago.

SPONSORED CONTENT How Platte River Power Authority is accelerating its energy transition Platte River Power Authority, the community-owned wholesale electricity provider for Northern Colorado, has a history of bold initiatives.

Koelbel and Co., which lends its name to the Koelbel Building at CU’s Boulder campus, has been involved with a host of project in the Boulder Valley, including the on-going effort to transform the shuttered Lowes home-improvement store in Louisville into a manufacturing hub focused on biotechnology tenants.