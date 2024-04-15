Namasté Solar to host commercial solar event

LOUISVILLE — Namasté Solar will host a gathering to talk about the benefits of commercial solar.

The event will be 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at John’s Table in Louisville, 1700 Dogwood St. in the Colorado Tech Center. The event is free, but registration is encouraged.

Namasté, a Certified B Corp., was founded in 2005 and has 12,500 installations — commercial, residential and others — in its portfolio. Among those in Louisville are Vaisala Inc., Eldorado Artesian Springs Inc. and Community Food Share.

The event is titled “Understanding commercial solar economics” and among the topics will be: