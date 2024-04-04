Wana Foundation hits symbolic $4.2M mark for charitable giving

BOULDER — Wana Brands Foundation, the charitable arm of cannabis-gummies company Wana Brands, recently eclipsed the symbolic $4.2 million (420 commonly refers to cannabis culture) mark for donations since its launch in 2021.

The milestone came recently as Wana Foundation kicked off its annual 4ward20 charitable-giving campaign.

“Our company mission of enhancing lives has always been interwoven with my personal mission of doing my part to make the world a better place,” Wana CEO Nancy Whiteman said in a prepared statement. “Through the Wana Brands Foundation and the annual #4ward20 campaign with Wana Brands, I’ve had the opportunity to meet some incredible organizations that are truly changing the world. It is not hyperbole to say that being a part of their work has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. Celebrating this milestone of donating more than $4.2 million to these nonprofits only energizes us to further our collective mission to enhance lives and do good.”