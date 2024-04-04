KFKA joins Altitude Radio Network for Nuggets, Avs games

GREELEY — News and sports talk station 103.1/1310 KFKA has joined the Altitude Radio Network, bringing live coverage of Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche games to Northern Colorado for the remainder of the regular seasons and throughout the NBA and NHL playoffs.

“The addition of KFKA helps provide Northern Colorado fans a new outlet to listen to the broadcasts of our championship-level teams,” Dave Fleck, senior vice president and general manager of KSE Radio. “Greeley and Fort Collins are key markets along the Front Range and this new affiliation helps secure a strong, clear signal for our loyal listeners.”

KFKA, available at 103.1 FM and 1310 AM, KFKA provides coverage of Colorado Rockies games and airs an extensive calendar of prep sports throughout the year.

SPONSORED CONTENT Exploring & expressing grief Support groups and events, as well as creative therapies and professional counseling, are all ways in which Pathways supports individuals dealing with grief and loss.

“We are so excited to have Nuggets and Avalanche games on KFKA,” said station general manager Brady Hull. “Our listeners will absolutely love having these broadcasts delivered clearly all over the Northern Colorado market. This will make a great addition to our talk shows that already focus so much on both of these great teams.”

Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM is the flagship radio station of the Nuggets, Avalanche and Colorado Rapids. The Altitude Radio Network includes 16 stations covering five states across the Rocky Mountain and Midwest regions.