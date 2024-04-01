Weld Trust awards $7M in grants

GREELEY — The Weld Trust has awarded more than $7 million in grants, known as Flagship Grants and Key Funding Initiative grants.

Flagship Grants are given to nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies for significant community projects in health or education in Weld County. These grants require additional funding sources for the project.

The trust awarded a $1.25 million Flagship grant to A Woman’s Place to support the new domestic-violence shelter it is building to replace its existing facility. The new safehouse will double the number of families the safehouse serves, with 16 client bedrooms, all of which will be ADA-accessible. The facility will have a communal dining and kitchen area, laundry facilities, a community living room, two children’s playrooms, a secured outdoor play area, plus meeting space including an intake room, an advocacy office and an overnight staff sleep room.

SPONSORED CONTENT How Platte River Power Authority is accelerating its energy transition Platte River Power Authority, the community-owned wholesale electricity provider for Northern Colorado, has a history of bold initiatives.

“Unfortunately, the need for more domestic violence emergency beds is significant,” said Weld Trust CEO Jeff Carlson. “The need is at an all-time high and the capacity of A Woman’s Place facility is not nearly enough to meet the demand. Funding for this capital project will build long-term sustainable shelter for survivors of domestic violence and their families.”

The trust also issued a Flagship grant to Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity for $2.5 million to support the Hope Springs Community Development. Hope Springs will eventually provide 174 newly constructed Zero Energy Ready Homes for low-income families and individuals. The Hope Springs Development will occupy 42 acres, approximately two-thirds of which will be Habitat homes.

“It is exciting to see the partnerships created through this project,” Carlson said. “The Weld Trust endeavors to support collaborative projects to provide a substantial impact on the community. Greeley-Weld Habitat has done exactly that through partnerships with numerous businesses in this community to help with the construction of Hope Springs, and it has also successfully identified funding sources beyond Weld County to invest in the project.”

In addition to the two Flagship grants, The Weld Trust also awarded strategic grants totaling $3.3 million to nonprofits and schools within health and education. The Weld Trust’s strategic grantmaking supports seven Key Funding Initiatives with four initiatives in health and three in education.

Key Funding Initiative grants were: