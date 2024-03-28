Senate bill would provide source for passenger rail funding

The proposed passenger route would align with the BNSF freight line in Northern Colorado and the Consolidated Mainline south of Denver, which is a two-track alignment used by both BNSF and Union Pacific. Source: Front Range Passenger Rail Corridor Project Inventory Report.

DENVER — Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, and Sen. Janice Marchman, D-Loveland, have introduced legislation meant to leverage federal funding to bring passenger rail service to Colorado.

SB24-184 passed the Senate Transportation & Energy Committee Wednesday. The bill would implement a “congestion reduction fee” that would be used to offset climate impacts and mitigate congestion and wear and tear on state roads caused by rental vehicles, according to information provided by Senate Democrats.

A state panel is evaluating whether and when to offer passenger rail along the Front Range, from Fort Collins to Pueblo, using existing freight lines. A route has been determined, and the panel will soon determine whether to ask voters for taxing authority to support the effort.

SPONSORED CONTENT Solar Operations and Maintenance for Commercial Properties One key qualification to consider when selecting a solar partner to install your system is whether they have an Operations and Maintenance (O&M) or service department. Since solar is a long-term asset with an expected lifecycle of 30 plus years, ongoing O&M should be considered up front. A trusted O&M partner will maximize your system’s energy output and therefor the return on your investment.

The Senate bill is meant to create a revenue source that can be used as a matching fund source for federal investment.

“For years Coloradans have been waiting for the promise of a fast, efficient passenger rail system that makes it easy, safe, and affordable to travel all across our great state,” Fenberg said. “Now, with the availability of critical federal funds through President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver on that promise. I am excited to champion this effort that will secure more efficient transit options while cutting emissions, reducing traffic, and connecting communities across Colorado.”

Likewise, Marchman said expanding the state’s transit system will make it “easier for folks in my district to travel across our great state.”

“Expanding passenger rail service will … save people both time and money on their commutes, all while emitting less pollution and reducing traffic,” she said.

The bill would encourage RTD, Front Range Passenger Rail, and the Colorado Department of Transportation to coordinate efforts to secure the funding needed to establish passenger rail service.

It would also direct the Colorado Transportation Investment Office to fund regionally important transit and rail projects originating from the Front Range Passenger Rail Service Development Plan, the Mountain Corridor Service Development Plan, and the Statewide Connectivity study that aim to build a more comprehensive statewide bus system, building on the successes of Bustang, Snowstang and Pegasus.

Finally, the bill encourages CDOT to consider public-private partnerships and other funding structures.The bill’s progress can be tracked here.