Estes to weigh market interest in U.S. 36 parcel it owns

ESTES PARK — Officials in Estes Park are gauging public interest in possibly selling or leasing a nearly two-acre parcel along a prime tourist route that was deeded to the town by inventor and Stanley Hotel builder F.O. Stanley in 1936.

The vacant tract, at Elm Road and Moraine Avenue (U.S. Highway 36), lies just east of the main entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park and is directly across the highway from Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ restaurant.

“We wanted to see what the interest might be out there,” Deputy Town Administrator Jason Damweber, who is serving as project manager for the site, told BizWest on Thursday. “We’d like it to be put to its highest and best use.”

A partnership between a developer and the town might also be an option, he said.

He noted that its location near a transfer station could make the parcel convenient for useful needs, and that tourism-dependent Estes Park has a continued need for affordable workforce housing. However, he added, “because it’s on a major corridor, we don’t think a couple of apartments is necessarily the best use.The bigger impact would probably be a commercial unit that would generate some tax revenue, or something else that helps address some of our needs.”

High-density affordable housing units on the tract might be an option, he said, “but there are topography limitations.” He said the town would rather use the sale proceeds to put toward the workforce or attainable housing, or for construction of a police station in a different location.

The property, zoned “commercial outlying,” has overhead power lines owned by the town, and the town would thus rather lease that 4,000-square-foot section of the parcel than sell it outright. Redevelopment would likely require installation of curb, gutter and sidewalks along the public roadway, which the town estimates to cost around $150,000.

The parcel is a portion of a 24.75-acre property that Stanley deeded to Estes Park. Although the town has been approached several times over the years by entities or individuals wishing to purchase the property, it has remained unused and in the town’s possession.

Unlike other parcels Stanley gave to the town such as the ones that now hold the fairgrounds and community center, there were no restrictions on the deed to the Elm Road tract, Damweber said, adding that “we wouldn’t be offering it if there were.”

Damweber said a 2015 appraisal determined that the tract had a market value of $775,000, and estimated that it could sell for around $890,000 now. That could change given the responses the town gets.Individuals or entities interested in the property can complete a “Request for Expressions of Interest” form by noon on May 1. The form is also available under “hot topics” at estes.org.