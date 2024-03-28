Denver online-grocery platform Pinemelon expands service to Boulder

Pinemelon is a grocery-delivery company founded in Denver. Courtesy Pinemelon.

BOULDER — Pinemelon.com Inc., a Denver-based online-grocery platform, is expanding into Boulder.

The company, according to a news release, offers an “inventory of more than 6,000 products made with organic ingredients ready for delivery within two hours.”

In addition to its support of local farmers and food producers through sourcing partnerships, Pinemelon said it focuses on sustainability through its use of recyclable, reusable and biodegradable packaging materials.

“We are genuinely excited to deepen our roots in Colorado to serve the Boulder community,” Pinemelon CEO Alexey Lee said in the release. “Pinemelon is not just an online grocery platform; it’s a movement toward a healthier, tastier, and more sustainable way of living. By entering Boulder, we’re not just expanding our footprint, we’re serving a community whose values align closely with ours for high-quality, sustainable and locally sourced products.”