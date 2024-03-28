Comprise acquires technology public-relations firm VisiTech

BOULDER — Comprise, a full-service public-relations and marketing agency, has agreed to acquire VisiTech Inc.

Founded in 1998, VisiTech specializes in technology public relations, according to a Comprise news release.

VisiTech staff will join the Comprise team, and VisiTech CEO Lisa Tafolla will serve as a strategic business adviser.

“Lisa and the VisiTech team have built an outstanding reputation over nearly three decades, and we look forward to integrating the VisiTech team and client roster,” Comprise CEO Doyle Albee said in the release. “VisiTech’s skills, relationships, expertise and client base ideally complement our existing business, making this a natural fit.”

The acquisition deal, structured as an asset purchase agreement with undisclosed terms, will be complete on May 1.

“Over the years, in response to questions about VisiTech’s successful longevity and consistent delivery of high-quality services, I would respond that my main talent is recognizing and hiring excellent people,” Tafolla said in the release. “The Comprise team passed the Lisa test, and I am confident our clients will gain fresh energy, an expanded service offering and feel well taken care of by the expanded team. Our agencies also share a common commitment to maintain high ethical standards.”