Wellness-centered dog-care brand opens in Boulder

BOULDER – Scenthound, a wellness-focused dog-care service, has opened its third Colorado franchise location in Boulder.

Located at 4800 Baseline Road, Unit C, the location was the 80th for the Jupiter, Florida-headquartered company headquartered when it opened in February. In Colorado, it has two locations in Centennial and others planned in Lakewood and the Central Park area of Denver.

The Boulder location is owned and operated by Eric Wood, a long time dog lover but first-time small-business owner. Prior to his Scenthound venture, Eric worked in software engineering and web development, and had been an assistant vice president at US Bank.

“My goal for Scenthound Boulder is to establish relationships with dogs and their parents,” Wood said in a prepared statement. “Boulder deserves a dog-care service provider that they can trust and I’m very excited to be able to provide that.”

The “SCENT” in Scenthound refers to its five core areas of maintenance: Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth. Team members are trained to provide routine hygiene and wellness care, and the company offers a membership program so “dog parents” can seek care for their pets on a regular basis. Memberships include the “basic hygiene” package (including a bath, ear cleaning, nail clip, teeth brushing and six-point wellness check, and additional services can be purchased.

Founded in 2015, the company has completed plans for more than 250 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 24 states.