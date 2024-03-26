Decision delayed on 45-unit subdivision near Berthoud

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County officials on Monday delayed until April 8 a final decision on the preliminary plat for a proposed 241-acre subdivision southwest of Berthoud that would include 45 two-acre residential lots.

Developer Alex Hoime, vice president of the Colorado division of Tait and Associates Inc., representing land owner HT Land Partners LLC, told BizWest on Tuesday that county officials had received additional information on the River at Overland Crossing subdivision, officially the Lemmon Family Trust Conservation Development, proposed for the southeast corner of Larimer County Roads 4 and 24, and decided to continue consideration of the proposal for two weeks.

County Commissioner John Kefalas said he had received additional comments and information from neighbors to the project, and chose to continue final deliberations until a session beginning at 3 p.m. April 8, That meeting will just be for commissioners’ comments; the public-comment period on the proposal has ended.

The Larimer County Planning Commission had voted 8-0 on Feb. 21 to approve the preliminary plat.

Christine Torres,a real estate agent at Re/Max Alliance in Loveland who represents HT Land Partners, said local custom builders would construct the homes, which she estimated would sell for $2.5 million to $4 million each.

Since the property is more than 30 acres and located outside a Growth Management Area, the county’s required land-division process for this parcel is a “conservation development,” which requires that a certain percentage of the land be set aside as open space in a residual lot, while still allowing for the division of smaller lots in seven clusters.

Based on the zoning and the utility infrastructure already in place, the required ratio of developable land to residual land is half and half. The developer’s plan proposed that 7.3 acres of the site would be dedicated as right-of-way for County Roads 4 and 21. Of the remaining 234 acres, about 24 are non-developable because of their location in the Little Thompson’s floodplain, leaving the total project site at 209 acres. Given the 50/50 developable-to-residual land ratio, approximately 104.5 acres is eligible for development while the same acreage must be conserved in perpetuity.

The property is currently being used for agricultural purposes, with the remaining portions being undeveloped land. The proposed subdivision would be served by the Little Thompson Water District and the residential lots would utilize on-lot septic for their sewer requirements.