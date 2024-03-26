Amgen sues state over price cap law
Drug maker Amgen, the maker of Enbrel, has sued the state because of the Prescription Drug Affordability Board decision to cap the price of the drug.
The Denver Post reported that the drug maker believes that the law permitting the price cap is unconstitutional and conflicts with federal law.
SPONSORED CONTENT
Ways to thank a caregiver
If you have a caregiver or know someone who has been serving as a primary caregiver, March 3rd is the day to reach out and show them how much they are valued!