Manufacturing  March 26, 2024

Amgen sues state over price cap law

Industry_Life_Sciences_886x728
By

Drug maker Amgen, the maker of Enbrel, has sued the state because of the Prescription Drug Affordability Board decision to cap the price of the drug.

The Denver Post reported that the drug maker believes that the law permitting the price cap is unconstitutional and conflicts with federal law.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Ways to thank a caregiver

If you have a caregiver or know someone who has been serving as a primary caregiver, March 3rd is the day to reach out and show them how much they are valued!

Categories: External Source Life Sciences Manufacturing Today's News Amgen Inc. Enbrel
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts