Alive and Well to open Boulder wellness clinic at Ideal Broadway Shops

BOULDER — Alive and Well, an Austin-based wellness clinic operator, is opening its first Colorado store this spring in Boulder.

The 3,800-square-foot space at the Ideal Broadway Shops will offer a range of products and services such as beauty and skin care products, supplements, IV and oxygen therapy, massages and acupuncture.

“At Alive and Well, our mission is to empower patients to take control of their health journey and live healthier and more fulfilled lives,” Alive and Well CEO and co-founder Michael Swail said in a news release. “Boulder is known for being a health-conscious community, so expanding to the area was a natural fit and helps us continue to make integrated wellness more readily available to more people.”

The Boulder location is expected to open in April.