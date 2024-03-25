RLE hires Arena to be chief commercial officer

FORT COLLINS — RLE Technologies Inc., a Fort Collins-based provider of facility environment monitoring, fluid leak detection, and airflow management products, has named Joe Arena as its chief commercial officer.

Arena will be focused on expanding the company’s capabilities and service offerings for existing customers as well as geographic expansion. RLE is the trade name for Raymond & Lae Engineering LLC.

Joe Arena

He has a 30-year background in monitoring, detection, and sensing across a variety of industries. Most recently, he was global sales director at MSA Safety where he led the commercial integration of Bacharach into MSA Safety’s gas detection business. He had worked as vice president of sales at Bacharach prior to that. He has a bachelor’s degree in engineering and management from Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York.

“Joe brings over three decades of highly relevant product experience to our organization, as well as a diverse range of long-time customer and channel relationships. Joe’s leadership will no doubt be a force multiplier for our customers as RLE continues supporting them with industry-leading products and technology,” Tim Hirschenhofer, CEO of RLE, said in a written statement.

RLE is a portfolio company of May River Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle-market, industrial growth companies.