Carestream announces next round of layoffs

WINDSOR — Carestream Health Inc., which in late February announced plans to close its Windsor plant, has revealed the timing of its second round of layoffs.

Carestream on Thursday filed an updated WARN notice with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment that said that 19 positions would be cut beginning May 24. Carestream on Feb. 26 filed a WARN notice stating that 137 jobs would be cut beginning April 26, with more than 200 positions to be eliminated overall.

WARN notices are required under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires advance notice of layoffs for companies that meet certain criteria.

“The exit for the second group of 19 is now planned,” Carestream interim president and CEO Todd Clegg said in the latest filing. “Based on the information available at this time, the reduction in force for this second group will begin May 24, 2024 …”

Carestream, in a Feb. 26 press release, said that, “This decision is the result of reduced production volumes in some operations, opportunities to streamline shipment between sites, and the high cost of the site infrastructure.”

Andrew J. Mathews, Carestream’s senior vice president of operations, said in a written statement that “the Colorado site has reliably produced high quality products for decades. Our people have been dedicated and loyal employees of the company who demonstrate great pride in their work. It is important to emphasize that this decision is purely an economic decision, not one regarding the performance of the site.” Carestream Health, based in Rochester, New York, is a worldwide provider of medical and X-ray imaging systems and precision contract coating services. BizWest reported in January that the company had listed its campus in the Great Western Industrial Park at 2000 Howard Smith Ave. in Windsor for sale.