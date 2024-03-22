Real Estate & Construction  March 22, 2024

Chick Fil A to build second Loveland location

The site plan shows the new restaurant location. Source: Loveland planning documents
LOVELAND — Atlanta-based Chick Fil A will build a second restaurant in Loveland, less than five miles from its existing restaurant on East Eisenhower Boulevard in Centerra.

Loveland planning documents show that the popular franchise chicken restaurant chain, which operates Mondays through Saturdays in all locations nationwide, will build a new 4,987-square-foot restaurant with two drive-through lanes on about 2.6 acres on the northwest corner of East Crossroads Boulevard and St. Cloud Drive. Property addresses are 4345 and 4350 St. Cloud Drive.The location is east of Interstate 25 near Nordy’s Bar-B-Que & Grill.
The restaurant will have 102 parking spaces and seat 90 people indoors. 

Chick Fil A has 56 restaurants in Colorado, including locations in Timnath, Fort Collins, Broomfield, Brighton, Superior, Greeley, Loveland and Longmont in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley. While the company has multiple locations in larger communities, only Loveland north of Denver will have two locations.

