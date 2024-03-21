Waypoint, Poudre Bay, Teleios Strategy founders launch new investment firm

FORT COLLINS — The founders of the Waypoint Cos. LLC, Poudre Bay Inc. and Teleios Strategy LLC have created a new investment portfolio in operating companies and real estate.

The new company is called Vuelo Asset Management LLC, with trade names Vuelo Ventures and Vuelo Real Estate Investments. Vuelo is Spanish for “flight.”

“Vuelo’s mission goes beyond generating returns for investors by leveraging a thriving ecosystem that creates meaningful impact for businesses, communities, individuals and families alike. This vision resonates deeply with Vuelo partners Brian Smerud of Poudre Bay, Drew Yancey of Teleios Strategy, and Josh Guernsey and Tom Hall of Waypoint Companies,” according to a press statement from the new venture.

Guernsey views Vuelo as an opportunity to create something more meaningful than just financial gain.

“We have been investing in great operating businesses and real estate partnerships for years under the Waypoint umbrella. Now with Vuelo, we are focusing our intention on investments, not just as investors, but as creators and builders,” Guernsey said in a written statement. “We build ecosystems of real estate and operating businesses that work together spinning a collective flywheel. We invest in what we know, what we understand and trust, and where we can make a real impact on performance. This isn’t just about numbers on a spreadsheet; it’s about creating something bigger, something that benefits everyone involved.”

Smerud echoes Guernsey’s sentiment. “Fostering the growth of local businesses is something I’ve been passionate about for my whole career, and Vuelo is the culmination of that passion. Growth generates employment opportunities, invigorates the local economy, and ultimately leads to a thriving community.”

Yancey’s role with Vuelo will be to build out scalable systems and processes, integrating acquisitions, and executing growth strategy. “Building on the success of Waypoint, Vuelo represents an incredible opportunity to scale generational impact in Northern Colorado and beyond,” Yancey said.

Rounding out the group is Tom Hall, partner and director of asset management at Waypoint Real Estate. “Investing in operating businesses is like being an architect of economic growth,” Hall said. “We have the opportunity to identify and nurture promising local companies, helping them reach their full potential. This process not only creates value for our investors but also serves as a catalyst for economic growth, sending ripples of prosperity throughout the community.”

Vuelo Ventures will invest by acquiring or partnering in operating businesses in Colorado and Wyoming. It is looking for service-based companies with strong recurring revenue models and a positive reputation within the community. Ideal candidates will have top-line revenue between $1 million and $10 million. Vuelo has eight start-ups, acquisitions or partnerships under its belt and several more in progress. Meanwhile Vuelo Real Estate Investments will invest in commercial real estate value-add opportunities. “Investors will be able to access institutional-quality investments, benefit from economies of scale, and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with professional management services. This combination offers the potential for above-market returns with mitigated risk,” the company said.