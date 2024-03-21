Viega shakes up C-suite with CEO hire

BROOMFIELD — Viega LLC, which designs and manufactures high-tech plumbing equipment, has hired a new CEO, which will spur a transition among the Broomfield company’s executive leadership.

Andreas Reger, the new CEO, will replace Markus Brettschneider, who was recently appointed as the global CEO for Viega Group effective in September. Brettschneider will take over the global CEO role from Claus Holst-Gydesen, who will move into a position on Viega’s supervisory board.

Reger was previously the president of BBB Industries LLC, an automotive remanufacturing company.

“I was attracted to Viega because of the company’s industry-leading products, commitment to quality, and the values-based culture,” he said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to joining Viega LLC at such an exciting time of growth and expansion, and I’m excited about continuing this journey forward with the team.”