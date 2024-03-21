Swisslog offers paid time off for charity work

BROOMFIELD — Swisslog Healthcare, the trade name for global pharmacy and transport automation solutions company Translogic Corp., has added a new employee benefit program that will pay employees to volunteer at charities of their choice.

The volunteer time off program permits employees to volunteer at nonprofits and be paid for their time off work.

Melody Watkins, executive assistant to the CEO of Swisslog, helped to develop the program.

“The overarching goal of the VTO Program is for our team to work together to help those less fortunate across all of the areas where our employees work, reflecting Swisslog Healthcare’s core values of collaboration and commitment,” she said. “Our colleagues asked for an opportunity to give back, and I am proud to say we are able to provide it. We anticipate a high level of participation that will make a meaningful and positive impact.”

All Swisslog Healthcare employees in North America will receive one paid day off of work to dedicate to volunteer activities within their local community.