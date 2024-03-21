Reforestation company OneCanopy nurtures millionth tree

LOVELAND — Reforestation company OneCanopy, which operates a greenhouse for native trees in south Loveland, has nurtured its millionth tree.

Of those, 185,000 have been planted to restore forests lost to beetles or fire; the remainder will soon join them over the course of the next several months.

In all, OneCanopy, the brainchild of Kevin Brinkman, hopes to grow and make available a million trees a year to help rebuild forests in the west.

Brinkman founded OneCanopy in 2023. It’s Colorado’s first reforestation company; its focus is on growing native trees and shrubs specifically suited to the Rocky Mountain region.

“This International Day of Forests (March 21), we celebrate all the people and companies taking a proactive approach to reforestation in Colorado,” Katelynn Martinez, director of operations and business development for OneCanopy, said in a written statement. “We need a massive commitment to reforestation to address the challenges we face.”

Nurseries specializing in native species are scarce, and even the largest tree producers in the region struggle to meet demand, she said. Fewer than 10 nurseries are focused on native tree species production in the Rocky Mountain region, all of which are operating at full capacity and still fulfilling only 20% of the trees needed to backfill the large-scale deforestation. OneCanopy supplies trees and shrubs to government agencies, nonprofits, conservation districts, carbon credit companies, private landowners, and other conservation groups. The trees contribute to wildlife habitat restoration, improve river health after wildfires, prevent soil erosion, and support food production through sustainable practices.

OneCanopy hopes to become the largest seedling producer for conservation in the Rocky Mountain region within the next five years, Martinez said. It plans to grow at least one million trees annually, facilitating the reforestation of 10,000 total acres across the Rocky Mountains.

“The long-term vision for OneCanopy is to become a one-stop shop for reforestation,” said Brinkman. “Eventually, we want to engage at every phase of the reforestation pipeline. For now, we’re starting with the seedling nursery.”

Brinkman said the company plans to become a comprehensive reforestation service, encompassing everything from project financing and seed collection to planting and long-term monitoring.