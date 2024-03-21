Fort Collins chamber to honor award winners April 10

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce will honor the contributions of individuals who have made a significant impact on the community at its 119th annual celebration next month.

Registration is open for the event, which will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 10 at the Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland.

The chamber announced this week that Connie and Doug Dohn of Dohn Construction will receive its 2023 Collins Award, and that Sharie Grant has won its David May Advocacy Award.

The Collins Award was established in 1977 to honor individuals with a longstanding contribution to the community. The Dohns, 2014 BizWest Bravo Entrepreneur award winners, founded Dohn Construction in 1992 based on a desire to change the general contracting industry through valuing clients, team members and subcontractors, as well as a goal of working locally so that their employees could be home with their families each night. The company has grown to 60 employees and has completed more than 15 million square feet of projects.

Doug Dohn oversees all construction operations for the company, and sits on the advisory board for Colorado State University’s Institute for the Built Environment and CARE Housing.

For Connie Dohn, one of BizWest’s 2017 Women of Distinction honorees, Job 1 is to run the “business of the business,” ensuring Dohn Construction’s financial health. Having spent 15 years as a certified public accountant, she handles risk management, financial reporting and job costing for the company. She also has served on numerous boards throughout Northern Colorado, including the Chamber board for eight years. She chaired that panel in 2018.

Grant, one of BizWest’s 2010 Women of Distinction honorees, is president of the northern division of SLATE, formerly OfficeScapes. She joined a Steelcase dealership in1983 and has been in leadership roles since 1985. Elements is the parent company of five studios: SLATE, Floorz, Constructive, 3D Identity and PeopleLab. She has served with the Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance, the Local Legislative Affairs Committee and the chamber’s election committee, chairing each of the chamber’s advocacy efforts including the Fort Collins Area Chamber Board of Directors in 2007.

The David May Advocacy Award Grant will receive was established to recognize individuals who embody a steadfast commitment to advocating for free enterprise and better communities through sound economic principles. It was named after the chamber’s former president and CEO.

Also at the celebration, the chamber will reveal the winner of its 2023 Valarie Arnold Volunteer of the Year Award.