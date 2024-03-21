Cannabis  March 21, 2024

Charlotte’s Web sales slowed but bottom line improved in 4th quarter, fiscal 2023

Charlotte’s Web’s third art installation of its ‘Trust The Earth’ pro-hemp access campaign is grown and mown into 76 acres – the equivalent of 57 football fields – on a farm in Kansas (CNW Group/Charlotte’s Web PR Marketing)
By

LOUISVILLE — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF), a Louisville manufacturer of CBD products, saw its revenues contract in the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the full 2023 fiscal year, but the company was also able to reduce its net loss for both periods. 

The company posted a net loss of $8.5 million in the fourth quarter on sales of $15.9 million. That’s compared to a net loss of $35.2 million on sales of $18.9 million in the same period of 2022. 

“CBD product sales remain below expectations due to ongoing headwinds in the overall CBD category, including regulatory ambiguities at the federal and state levels, associated consumer confusion, and competitive crowding and pricing pressures,” Charlotte’s web said in its earnings report this week. “The company believes that continued positive legislative progress in Washington, D.C., for the regulation of CBD will increase incremental consumer interest and confidence as well as unlock opportunities to distribute ingestible products through the mass retail channel.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Solar Operations and Maintenance for Commercial Properties

One key qualification to consider when selecting a solar partner to install your system is whether they have an Operations and Maintenance (O&M) or service department. Since solar is a long-term asset with an expected lifecycle of 30 plus years, ongoing O&M should be considered up front. A trusted O&M partner will maximize your system’s energy output and therefor the return on your investment.

For the full 2023 fiscal year, CW’s net loss was $23.8 million on sales of $63.2 million. The company posted a net loss of $59.3 million on sales of $74.1 million in 2022.

“Maintaining healthy gross margins despite lower revenue was primarily driven by supply chain efficiencies,” Charlotte’s Web said. 

Charlotte’s Web saw its revenues contract in the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the full 2023 fiscal year, but the company was also able to reduce its net loss for both periods. 

Lucas High
A Maryland native, Lucas has worked at news agencies from Wyoming to South Carolina before putting roots down in Colorado.
Categories: Cannabis Earnings Louisville Today's News Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc.
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts