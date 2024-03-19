NSF acquires Longmont-based PSILab Inc.

LONGMONT — NSF, an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based nonprofit organization that promotes public health and safety, has acquired Longmont-based PSILab Inc.

PSILab provides laboratory testing, failure analysis and consulting services, specializing in plastic pipe, pipe materials and other polymeric and composite products.

“The acquisition of PSILab, Inc. is aligned with NSF’s commitment to deliver high-quality testing and superior service to the plastic pipe and pipe materials industries globally,” Pedro Sancha, president and CEO at NSF, said in a written statement. “This was a natural step for our organization as NSF works to expand its broad range of services to the water pipe industry to support our vision of enabling clean water for all. We are excited to welcome PSILab’s talented and experienced team members to the NSF family.”

PSILab clients will be able to take advantage of NSF’s global offerings to the water industry, the companies said in a press release. Manufacturers of large-diameter pipes seeking NSF certification will experience a more streamlined testing process, working directly with NSF to test their products.

“PSILab Inc. has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality technical expertise through trusted lab results,” said Steve Ferry, PSILab founder, president and laboratory director. “We are excited to become a part of NSF and contribute superior technical expertise to key players in the water industry, including resin and ingredient manufacturers, pipe manufacturers, design engineers, installing contractors and system owners.”

NSF was founded in 1944 as the National Sanitation Foundation to standardize sanitation and food-safety standards.