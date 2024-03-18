NextLight to expand beyond Longmont city limits

LONGMONT — NextLight, Longmont’s city-owned fiber-optic internet service, has begun expansion north of Colorado Highway 66 into neighborhoods beyond city limits.

The areas to be served are in the Anhawa and Strawberry Circle neighborhoods, which already receive city utility services but until now did not have access to NextLight. About 125 homes are in those neighborhoods.

“We know these neighborhoods have been awaiting this news for a long time,” Valerie Dodd, NextLight’s executive director, said in a written statement. “And I’m thrilled to finally say the words that they’ve been wanting to hear: NextLight’s fiber-fast and highly reliable internet is now available to Strawberry Circle and Anhawa.”

When Longmont residents first voted in 2011 to let Longmont provide municipal internet service, the ballot issue allowed it to be built anywhere in the Longmont Power & Communications electric service area, which included some outlying neighborhoods. However, the bond issue that funded the initial build from 2014-2017 could be used for construction only within Longmont city limits.

Since then, Dodd said, NextLight has evaluated opportunities in the outlying areas and the resources available to do so.

“As a city-owned network, we always want to make sure we’re using our community’s resources wisely in supporting and growing NextLight,” she said. “We’re confident that this is the right time to expand, and we will continue to take further steps as it makes sense for the network and the community.”

NextLight is not alone in expanding outside of city limits. Loveland’s Pulse and Fort Collins Connexion broadband utilities are working with Larimer County to extend services into areas otherwise unserved by high-speed internet. Pulse has also contracted with fast-growing Timnath to provide services in that community.