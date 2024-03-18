Buc-ee’s opens massive Johnstown store Barbecue brisket, Beaver Nuggets are top draws — along with restrooms

Buc-ee’s is famous for its barbecued brisket, heralded with shouts of “Fresh brisket on the board.” Christopher Wood/BizWest

JOHNSTOWN — Colorado devotees of Buc-ee’s, the iconic Texas-sized convenience-store chain, can now get their fill of barbecued brisket, Key Lime fudge, Beaver Nuggets, pickled quail eggs or any of thousands of other items.

Buc-ee’s opened its Johnstown location at 5201 Nugget Road at 6 a.m. Monday, with hundreds of people in line for the opening and thousands more attending throughout the day.

Within a couple of hours of opening, the store’s parking lot of almost 600 spaces was completely filled, with spillover onto neighboring side roads.

SPONSORED CONTENT Business Cares: March 2024 WomenGive, a program of United Way of Larimer County, was started in Larimer County in 2006 as an opportunity for women in our community to come together to help other women.

At more than 74,000 square feet, the store, at the southwest corner of Interstate 25 and Colorado Highway 60, ties with another Buc-ee’s in Tennessee as the world’s largest convenience store, the company claims, although a Buc-ee’s in Texas soon will eclipse the other two, at 75,000 square feet. The Johnstown store includes 116 gas pumps, with 12 Tesla charging stations.

The Johnstown Buc-ee’s includes 116 gas pumps. Christopher Wood.

Buc-ee’s has 49 stores in total, including 14 in Colorado, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee.

BizWest first reported Buc-ee’s plans to expand to Johnstown in February 2022. Since then, anticipation has mounted with fans of the retailer, with a Facebook group devoted to the new location amassing more than 25,000 members.

Early arrivals

Gabriel Castillo arrived at Buc-ee’s around 8 p.m. Sunday, arriving at about the same time as a group of eight students from the Academy of Charter Schools in Westminster.

“I’m originally from Texas, so I love Buc-ee’s. I’ve been to all of the Buc-ee’s in Texas, and pretty much the majority of Buc-ee’s everywhere else, and I just wanted to be the first person at this Buc-ee’s,” Castillo said. “I was the first person at the Whataburger over in Colorado Springs, and I wanted to be the first person at Buc-ee’s over here.”

One of the students, Nacomah MacDory, said the idea of camping out to see Buc-ee’s came on a whim two days ago.

“We were in the school hallways, and we were like, ‘What should we do for spring break,’ and I was like, ‘you guys just want to camp outside Buc-ee’s for fun?’” MacDory said.

In addition to buying some barbecued brisket, the group — after a long night — was most excited about trying out the restrooms.

Buc-ee’s is famous for the cleanliness and privacy of its restrooms, as well as store-branded merchandise that dominates shelf space. Although the store carries many name-brand items, thousands more carry the Buc-ee’s brand.

“Anything with a Buc-ee’s logo on it seems to move off the shelf really quickly,” said Josh Smith, Buc-ee’s director of operations.

Buc-ee’s director of operations Josh Smith readies team members just prior to opening Monday. Christopher Wood/BizWest.

Economic impact

Buc-ee’s employs about 275 full-time workers in Johnstown, with hourly pay of $18 to $23 per hour. The company also matches 401(k) contributions.

The retailer secured a package of incentives from the town of Johnstown, including expedited development review and a sales-tax rebate. Johnstown’s sales-tax rate is 3.5%, with 0.5% earmarked for roads and infrastructure.

The remaining 3% will be split between the town and a rebate to Buc-ee’s over 25 years.

Johnstown mayor Troy Mellon said it makes sense to incentivize a retailer on the scale of Buc-ee’s, which can lure other retailers that won’t require incentives.

“It’s amazing. It’s as big for Johnstown as when Sheel’s opened here,” Mellon said. “It’s just that nugget of catalyst now at this intersection that everything will take off.

“I think the near term expectation is that you’ll see compatible retail pop up around here, perhaps more of a restaurant thing that may supplement Buc-ee’s,” he added. “Obviously, they have a food bar, but maybe people want to have a sit-down. That would be what I would expect to see popping up over on this side as well.”

On the east side of the interstate, the Ledge Rock development is progressing rapidly, with a Murdoch’s store near opening and a Woods supermarket planned.

“This whole area is just percolating,” Mellon said.

That economic impact could be felt elsewhere in the state.

“We’re so excited about being in Colorado, and this won’t be the only store in Colorado. We very much look forward to finding more opportunities to be here in y’all’s great state,” said Buc-ee’s founder and CEO Arch “Beaver” Aplin III.

Buc-ee’s founder and CEO Arch “Beaver” Aplin III addresses a crowd during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday. Christopher Wood/BizWest.