Ball installs aluminum cup ‘reverse-vending machine’ at Copper Mountain Resort

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) recently installed a reverse-vending machine at the Copper Mountain Resort’s Jack’s Slopeside Grill.

Vending machines have been ubiquitous for decades. Everyone knows how they work: You put money in, a soda comes out.

But what do you do when you’re done with your drink? You could toss the cup in the trash, but that’s not good for the environment. You could put it in a recycling bin, but that’s boring. Or you could find a reverse-vending machine, developed by Ball and Recycle Track Systems.

“Installing the reverse vending machine at Copper Mountain Resort is an incredible opportunity to incentivize recycling and educate consumers about aluminum’s sustainable properties to help protect one of Colorado’s beloved mountain towns,” Ball vice president Michelle Fick said in a prepared statement. “At Ball, we recognize the power of ski resorts and other outdoor adventure centers to drive change and believe interacting with the RVM will encourage guests to make more sustainable everyday choices while enhancing their experience at the resort.” Ball and RTS installed a reverse-vending machine at Red Rocks last fall.