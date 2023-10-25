Ball installs aluminum cup ‘reverse-vending machine’ at Red Rocks

BROOMFIELD — Vending machines have been ubiquitous for decades. Everyone knows how they work: You put money in, a soda comes out.

But what do you do when you’re done with your drink? You could toss the cup in the trash, but that’s not good for the environment. You could put it in a recycling bin, but that’s boring. Or you could find a reverse-vending machine.

Broomfield-based Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) recently installed a Recycle Track Systems reverse-vending machine at Red Rocks.

“Guests can insert their Ball aluminum cup, aluminum can or aluminum bottle into the front of the machine, which then uses a conveyor belt to scan, crush and sort the aluminum packaging,” according to a Ball news release. “Once the packaging is sorted, users will have the opportunity to scan a QR code to enter a chance to win Red Rocks merchandise.”

The RTS machine “is a fun way to engage Red Rocks fans in sustainability efforts,” Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts said in the release. “Our use of the Ball Aluminum Cup® works best when fans understand the infinite recyclability of the cups and are partners in making that happen.”