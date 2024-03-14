Waste-management firm opens new facility, HQ in Fort Collins

Compost is processed at the new Compost Queen location at Back Gate Farm in north Fort Collins. Courtesy Compost Queen

FORT COLLINS – Compost Queen has opened its newest facility and headquarters in north Fort Collins.

The new location, at 1505 N. College Ave., home of Back Gate Farm, is the fourth location in Fort Collins for Compost Queen, a woman-owned Public Benefit Corporation, and a step forward in the company’s mission to provide local composting solutions for Northern Colorado.

The new headquarters aligns with recent updates in Colorado laws for conditionally exempt small-quantity facilities for food waste. Equipped with technology including the Covered Aerated Static Pile (CASP) technology from Sustainable Generations, the facility can efficiently process organic waste while controlling odors and producing high-quality soil amendments. This expanded capacity enables Compost Queen to serve both residential and commercial accounts.

The development of the new facility was made possible in part by a grant from the Front Range Waste Diversion program. It expects to divert more than 700 tons of material annually from the landfill.

“We are thrilled to bring our business to North College and serve as an icon of the change we can make to food recycling in Fort Collins,” said Jamie Blanchard-Poling, founder and “Chief Queen Officer” of Compost Queen and a BizWest 40 Under Forty honoree last year, in a prepared statement. “This facility represents a significant investment in sustainable waste management and underscores our commitment to serving the community while protecting the environment.”

Compost Queen will host a grand opening event on Sunday, April 21, coinciding with Earth Day weekend. The event, open to Compost Queen food recycling members, will feature a vendor village showcasing local sustainable goods and community businesses. Attendees can sample complimentary food and coffee from Hal’s Coffee, tour the facility and learn about best practices for composting. Additionally, families are invited to a special screening of “The Lorax” at The Lyric Cinema at 6 p.m. on Earth Day, Monday, April 22.