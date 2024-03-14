Group Real Estate names Washle to board chairman role

Wynn Washle

FORT COLLINS — The Group Inc. Real Estate board of directors has named 25-year veteran Wynn Washle to serve as board chair, replacing Kathy Arents.

Before he began his real estate career in 1999, Washle earned a doctorate from Virginia Tech and ran a private practice in marriage and family therapy for 10 years. He was also president of The Teamwork Group, a consulting and training company focused on leadership and management skills. His background is applicable to The Group, which plans to expand east and south from its base in Fort Collins and Loveland.

“The Group is quickly approaching its 50th anniversary of business in Northern Colorado. I am truly honored to serve as chair of The Group and to help lead our partners down the road of service for the next 50 years,” Washle said. “Our mission is to help people move from the life they have to the life they dream about, which is how we will continue to make a difference in our customers’ lives.”

SPONSORED CONTENT Platte River’s path to a clean, reliable energy future In 2018, Platte River’s Board of Directors passed a Resource Diversification Policy, setting a new course for how Platte River provides energy.

Washle said that the board has named Tom Flanagan as the president of Group Financial Partners in addition to his role as chief information officer. Previously, Brandon Wells, president and CEO of The Group, served as president of both the real estate division and the financial division, which until last year was primarily a mortgage affiliate. Wells will continue on the real estate side, and Flanagan will lead the Group Financial Partners, which includes The Group Mortgage, Guaranteed Title Group, Ninja Selling, The Source Property Management, and Collective Insurance Group.

Tom Flanagan

“The combination of Tom’s deep smarts, industry knowledge, and leadership skills will help all of our people and affiliated businesses grow to the next level,” Washle said.

Flanagan will be responsible for building revenue creation and profitability and implementing continuous improvement processes to promote growth. In April 2017, Flanagan joined The Group as the CIO. In 2019, he was appointed the chief innovation officer to oversee the company’s marketing and technology efforts.

“My goal is to incorporate technology into our already diverse portfolio,” he said. “There’s a misconception that innovation only happens in Silicon Valley. That is certainly not the case. Fort Collins is leading the way in various sectors, especially environmental services such as renewable energy, transportation, and recycling initiatives. These items define communities and are vital to the real estate industry,” he said.

Amy Hoback

In addition, Amy Hoback has been promoted to vice president of marketing and technology. “For the past seven years, I’ve been fortunate enough to work alongside Amy,” Flanagan said. “She is dedicated, hard-working and professional. I have always admired her diverse set of skills and her ability to blend marketing and technology seamlessly.”

Hoback joined The Group in 2002 and most recently served as marketing and events manager. She is a University of Northern Colorado graduate. She chairs the GroupGives’ board, serves on Respite Care Inc.’s board, and participated in the Leadership Fort Collins class of 2019-2020.