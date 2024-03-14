Frodine first to lead Greeley pediatric respite center

Lori Frodine

GREELEY — Lori Frodine has been named the first executive director for WHALE Respite Center, which will open in June.

The center at 5699 W. 20th St., Suite 400, in Greeley is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that bills itself as Weld County’s first pediatric respite care center. Its name is an acronym for We Help And Love Everyone.

Frodine has more than 20 years working with students with special needs and started her career as a high school social studies teacher in Houston. After earning a master’s degree in educational leadership and culture studies at the University of Houston, she served in several administrative roles at the high school level, then was principal of Parker Elementary School for seven years. She led that school to an A rating and shepherded its move into a new $30 million facility.

Her next post was as principal at Pinellas Park Elementary School in St. Petersburg, Florida, where she spent four years working with the neediest student population, including many special-needs students.

WHALE will provide respite-level day care and summer programming.